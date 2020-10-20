Rahul Gandhi Expresses Displeasure Over Kamal Nath’s ‘Item’ Remark Against MP Minister

October 20, 2020
While addressing an election campaign in Dabra, where the Congress is up against Imarti Devi of the BJP, Kamal Nath had said that his party candidate is a ‘simple person’ unlike the BJP candidate who is an ‘item.’

PTI 20 October 2020
Madhya Pradesh State Congress President Kamal Nath
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday disapproved of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's “item” remark against Minister Imarti Devi and termed it as “unfortunate.”
"One cannot treat women with disrespect. Kamal Nath ji is from my party. But I personally don’t like the type of language that Kamal Nath ji has used. I do not appreciate it. It is unfortunate,” Rahul Gandhi said.

While addressing a campaign meeting on Sunday for the November 3 by-election in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath said that the Congress candidate is a "simple person" unlike his opponent who is an "item.”

The remarks have triggered an outrage with BJP leaders, led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, staging protests. Chouhan has also written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove him from all party posts.

The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister for his remark.

Kamal Nath has expressed regret over his remark however, asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

 

