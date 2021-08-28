August 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rahul Gandhi Chides BJP Over Income Increase Through Electoral Bonds

Rahul Gandhi Chides BJP Over Income Increase Through Electoral Bonds

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a report by Association for Democratic Reforms about BJP’s income rise by 50 per cent in 2019-20.

Outlook Web Desk 28 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:22 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rahul Gandhi Chides BJP Over Income Increase Through Electoral Bonds
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at BJP. (File photo)
Rahul Gandhi Chides BJP Over Income Increase Through Electoral Bonds
outlookindia.com
2021-08-28T16:22:37+05:30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at BJP on Saturday over 50 percent income increase with bulk of donations through electoral bonds coming to the later in 2019-20.

"BJP's income rose by 50%. And yours?" Rahul Gandhi wrote on his Twitter account.

He also shared a report by an NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) about the party's income rise by 50 per cent in 2019-20.

Pertinently, the Congress had opposed the electoral bonds, alleging that it helps the party in power. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Sanskrit Is Pride Of India’: Rajasthan Revenue Board Chairman

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Rahul Gandhi New Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos