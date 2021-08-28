Rahul Gandhi Chides BJP Over Income Increase Through Electoral Bonds

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at BJP on Saturday over 50 percent income increase with bulk of donations through electoral bonds coming to the later in 2019-20.

"BJP's income rose by 50%. And yours?" Rahul Gandhi wrote on his Twitter account.

BJP’s income rose by 50%.

And yours?



BJP à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¯ 50% à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼ à¤Âà¤¯à¥Âà¥¤

à¤Âà¤° à¤Âà¤ªà¤Âà¥Â? pic.twitter.com/Q5HEISACDJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2021

He also shared a report by an NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) about the party's income rise by 50 per cent in 2019-20.

Pertinently, the Congress had opposed the electoral bonds, alleging that it helps the party in power. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine