Protesting Farmers Will Bring Down BJP Govt, Says Akhilesh Yadav; Hits Out At Centre

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the protesting farmers will bring down the BJP government at the Centre and exuded confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Akhilesh reiterated that the SP is keeping its doors open for smaller parties and will take everyone along. He also referred to West Bengal and accused the BJP of poaching leaders from other parties.

“The BJP government has crossed all limits of injustice. Whenever voices are raised in opposition, the government muzzles them. Democracy will be safe only when this government goes,” the SP chief said.

Akhilesh reiterated his support to farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s three new laws. He accused the central government of postponing talks while farmers camped out braving bitter cold.

“The BJP is constantly disrespecting farmers. Farmers will bring the arrogant BJP government down,” he tweeted in Hindi.

He claimed there had never been so much corruption under any other government and accused the BJP of weakening the economy. The SP chief cited the coronavirus-induced lockdown and demonetisation as “examples”.

Akhilesh also claimed that over 90 workers died while walking to their homes from the cities during the lockdown, “but the government did not help anyone”.

He accused the BJP of poaching leaders from other parties and instigating fights among them. “It is doing in West Bengal what it did in Uttar Pradesh before the Assembly elections,” he said.

