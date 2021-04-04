April 04, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Protesting Farmers Try To Gherao Union Minister Som Parkash, Cops Foil Their Attempt

Protesting Farmers Try To Gherao Union Minister Som Parkash, Cops Foil Their Attempt

Farmers raised slogans against the Central government and Som Parkash, who is also the MP from Hoshiarpur.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Protesting Farmers Try To Gherao Union Minister Som Parkash, Cops Foil Their Attempt
Union minister Som Prakash
PTI
Protesting Farmers Try To Gherao Union Minister Som Parkash, Cops Foil Their Attempt
outlookindia.com
2021-04-04T19:36:39+05:30
Also read

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws on Sunday tried to gherao Union minister Som Parkash at the BJP office in Shastri Nagar in Hoshiarpur where he was present with senior leader Tikshan Sud and other party workers for a meeting, but the police thwarted their attempt.

The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry was visiting the local BJP office to attend a party meeting.

When the farmers protesting against the three central agriculture-related laws came to know that the union minister was present at the BJP officer, they headed there to gherao him, but were stopped at three points by the police.

Some of the farmers tried to break the barricades at the Red Road, but the police personnel deployed there foiled their attempt, police said.

Farmers then raised slogans against the Central government and the minister, who is also the MP from Hoshiarpur.

Parkash remained in the party office for about two hours and then left under heavy police protection.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against the BJP leaders to register their disapproval of the three new farm laws, which the Centre says will be beneficial for them.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Monkey Business: Visiting Shimla? Hide Your Spectacles

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Punjab Farmers protest Agriculture Farm Bills 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos