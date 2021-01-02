January 02, 2021
Corona
Proposal Gone Wrong: Girlfriend Falls Down 650-Feet Cliff After Saying 'Yes'

In a bid to save the woman, the man too fell around 50 feet.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 January 2021
Representational image.
While many associate the feeling of joy with a romantic proposal, a couple in Austria will remember their proposal for rather bizarre reasons.

A couple trekked up to the summit of the beautiful Falkart mountain in Carinthia, Austria where the man decided to propose his girlfriend. The man got on his knee to propose but the proposal ended in a disaster as his girlfriend slipped off the cliff moments after the proposal. The 32-year-old woman fell down 650-feet from a cliff.

In a bid to save the woman, the man too fell around 50 feet. According to a report by Kronen Zeitung, the man suffered fractures in his spine and miraculously, the woman too survived the fall.

The couple was rescued after the woman was found by a passerby. The man was found clinging to the edge of a cliff and had to be rescued by a helicopter.

"The two were extremely lucky! Had it not been for snow, it would have turned out very differently," a police officer at the scene said, according to the Daily Mail.

The couple was taken to a local hospital for treatment where they were diagnosed with serious injuries.

