Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Probe On To Unearth Assets Of Odisha’s Crorepati Constable Prasanna Behera

The Odisha state vigilance department has pegged the assets unearthed during simultaneous raids at five different premises belonging to Prasanna Behera at a staggering Rs 6.97 crores, which is 221 times more than his known sources of income.

Probe On To Unearth Assets Of Odisha’s Crorepati Constable Prasanna Behera
During the raids, the Odisha vigilance team also found that the corepati constable Prasanna Behera had converted his modest two-room government quarters into a lavish bungalow. | Representational Image/Shutterstock

Trending

Probe On To Unearth Assets Of Odisha’s Crorepati Constable Prasanna Behera
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T14:55:42+05:30
Sandeep Sahu
Sandeep Sahu

Sandeep Sahu

More stories from Sandeep Sahu
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 2:55 pm

Prasanna Behera was a constable in Odisha police. But he has amassed assets worth – hold your breath - nearly Rs 7 crores!

The Odisha state vigilance department has pegged the assets unearthed during simultaneous raids at five different premises belonging to Prasanna Behera, a constable in Bhubaneswar police, in a disproportionate assets case at a staggering Rs 6.97 crores, which is 221 times more than his known sources of income.

What is more, investigation to unearth more assets that may belong to the crorepati constable was continuing, the vigilance directorate said in a press release issued today.
A case has been registered against Behera, his spouse and other family members under Sec 13 (2), r/w 13 (1) (b) /12 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, the release said, adding Behera could not explain how he came to acquire such huge assets.

Related Stories

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year To Mark Sardar Patel's Birthday

Pakistan Spy Case: Rajasthan Police Seek Help From Odisha Crime Branch In Espionage Probe

Odisha Lady Teacher Murder Case: Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Denies Any Role, Protests Continue

The raids were conducted at five different places – Behera’s official residence at Kalpana Square in Bhubaneswar, Spark Furniture Pvt Ltd at Dumduma, the furniture workshop at Santha Vihar, South City bar at Patrapada and a double storied building at Nuapada, his native village in Khurda district – on October 28. The sprawling 18, 000 sq ft furniture showroom at Patrapada was valued at Rs 4 crore, a plot of land in Khurda at Rs 45 lakh and a flat purchased in the name of his wife at Rs 24 lakh, said the vigilance. Insurance deposits of over Rs 50 lakhs and some other movable and immovable assets were also found during the raids, it said.

During the raids, it was also found that he had converted his modest two-room government quarters at Kalpana Square here into a lavish bungalow by unauthorisedly constructing as many as eight additional rooms, including three spacious bed rooms.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Behera was arrested on October 23 for running a bar without a licence and allowing drinking and dancing till the wee hours in gross violation of Covid rules. The name of Behera – and South City, the bar owned by him – had cropped up during investigation into the murder of Manish Anurag Das, son of senior journalist Navin Das. Manish was killed and his body thrown into a nearby pond by three youths soon after they had an altercation payment of the booze bill at South City bar.

Behera, who happened to be the president of the state constable and havildar association, has already been dismissed from service. In what has left Odisha police red-faced, it has now emerged that there were eight departmental proceedings and five criminal cases pending against him. He had also been indicted by the Justice MN Patnaik commission of inquiry, which probed the 2001 hooch tragedy in Khurda district that left 21 people dead, for his links with the liquor mafia. It is believed that he managed to avoid being punished in these cases due to the clout he enjoyed as the head of the association.

Tags

Sandeep Sahu Odisha Local Police Vigilance Awareness Week National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Move Over Paris: Goa's Zuari Bridge Viewing Gallery Will Be Better Than Eiffel Tower, Says Nitin Gadkari

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED

Akhilesh Yadav Will Not Contest Upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections, Finalises Alliance With RLD

Chhattisgarh Man Allegedly Beats Wife, Kills His 2 Children And Himself

WhatsApp Chats Not ‘Enough Proof’ For Drugs Supply To Aryan Khan: Mumbai Court

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Announces Separate Manifesto For Women

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from India

Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, Runner Up Anjana Shajan Killed In Road Accident

Former Miss Kerala Ancy Kabeer, Runner Up Anjana Shajan Killed In Road Accident

PM Modi Greets People On State Formation Day, Here’s What He Said About Each State

PM Modi Greets People On State Formation Day, Here’s What He Said About Each State

Covid-19: India Records 12,514 New Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 248 Days

Covid-19: India Records 12,514 New Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 248 Days

Every Individual Should Act To Save The Earth From Climate Change: Dalai Lama.

Every Individual Should Act To Save The Earth From Climate Change: Dalai Lama.

Read More from Outlook

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh A Blow To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Secular Credentials

Seema Guha / The recent attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh expose the fault lines in India's neighbouring country.

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Australia Recognises Covaxin: All Countries That Have Approved Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine

Outlook Web Desk / Australia has become latest in the list of countries that are allowing Indians vaccinated with Covaxin entry inside their territories.

Why India Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Against Pakistan

Why India Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Against Pakistan

Priya Nagi / Pakistan's quality of cricket at the T20 World Cup has been impressive. Until they beat them regularly in all formats, India's status in world cricket will always be questioned.

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Says Won't Be Contesting Elections, Confirms SP-RLD Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / Former Chief Minister Yadav, who is a Samajwadi Party MP from Azamgarh and regarded as the CM face of his party, said that he will not be contesting the assembly election due next year himself.

Advertisement