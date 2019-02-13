﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Welcomes Mahan Dal As Congress Ally In UP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Welcomes Mahan Dal As Congress Ally In UP

The Mahan Dal claims support from the OBC voters of western UP, especially Shakyas, Mauryas and Kushwahas.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Welcomes Mahan Dal As Congress Ally In UP
Twitter/ANI
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Welcomes Mahan Dal As Congress Ally In UP
outlookindia.com
2019-02-13T21:52:14+0530
Also Read

The Congress Wednesday roped in a little known local outfit, Mahan Dal, in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

The announcement was made in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly appointed Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, another general secretary of the Congress looking after western UP, and Keshav Dev Maurya of Mahan Dal announced the alliance at the state Congress office.

"I welcome Keshav Maurya ji. We will fight the elections jointly. Rahul ji has given us the task of creating a political atmosphere in which everyone is taken along and all sections of the society are represented," Priyanka said.

"We will contest with full might," she asserted.

The Mahan Dal had joined the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in 2014.

In western Uttar Pradesh, the Mahan Dal contested from three Lok Sabha constituencies - Badaun, Nagina and Etah, though it lost all.

The Mahan Dal claims support from the OBC voters of western UP, especially Shakyas, Mauryas and Kushwahas.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Rahul Gandhi Lucknow Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Dinesh Karthik Defends Not Taking THAT Single Against New Zealand. Here's What He Said...
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters