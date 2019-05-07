Priyanka Dares PM Modi To Fight Election On People's Issues

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday dared the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the ongoing Lok Sabha election on the real issues of public concern such as development, farm crisis, jobs and employment among others.

"If they have the courage, if the BJP and its Prime Minister have the courage, they must fight these elections on real issues such as development, employment for youth, farmers' and women's issues," Gandhi told a gathering at Ambala in Haryana.

"Ask them (Modi government) what they have done for you in the last five years and what they are going to do in the future. The public is fighting a battle of its present and the future, not of the past," she added, in a veiled reference to Modi's attacks on her late father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

She underlined that this election was not about "one family" but crores of families of India.

"They (BJP) never tell you as to why the promises they had made have not been fulfilled. Instead, they resort to sometimes digging the past of the 70 years and at other times begging for votes in the martyrs' name. Sometimes they insult the martyrs from my family," she added.

"But sadly, this election is not about one family. It is about those crores of families whose aspirations and expectations have been brutally shattered by this prime minister. This election is about the achievements of the incumbent BJP government. But they have got nothing to show you," the Congress leader added.