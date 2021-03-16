Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Advisor P K Sinha Resigns: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principal advisor PK Sinha tendered his resignation on Tuesday, sources said.

According to the order of Sinha’s appointment, his tenure as principal advisor was co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Modi or until further announcement.

Sinha, a retired IAS officer, was appointed as principal advisor to the prime minister in September 2019, after a brief stint as an officer on special duty (OSD).

Sinha was made OSD to the prime minister in August 2019, after he had served four years as Cabinet Secretary.

Prior to that, he had also served as a secretary in the ministry of power.

