Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Primates Vs Canines? Angry Monkeys Wipe Out Dogs In Maharashtra Village In 'Revenge Killing'

A troop of monkeys descended on Lavool village in Maharashtra’s Beed district and started killing dogs there after an infant monkey was killed by a pack of dogs from the village.

Monkeys vs dogs | File Photo

2021-12-21T20:07:49+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 8:07 pm

It started some months ago – a battle between stray dogs and monkeys. In what can be termed as “revenge killings” a troop of monkeys from a nearby forest descended on Lavool village in Maharashtra’s Beed district and started killing dogs there. The genesis of this “hate crime” lies in the killing of an infant monkey by a pack of dogs from the village. Since that day over four months ago, the monkeys have killed as many as 100 puppies from Lavool village in Majalgaon.

Initially, the villagers turned a blind eye to puppies being grabbed by the monkeys. However, when the monkeys started getting aggressive in their actions, villagers curious at first and fearful later, started keeping a tight vigil on the activities of this troop of monkeys. The monkeys would pick up the puppies and shin up to the top of buildings or trees. They would then fling the yelping puppies to the ground. If the puppies were still alive, the other monkeys would kill them on the ground. In many instances, the monkeys would twist the necks of the puppies before throwing them to the ground.

So scared are the dogs that many have fled the village. There are effectively no dogs left in the village.

With no dogs left to kill, the monkeys started getting more aggressive. They entered the houses of villagers, vandalized them, and ran away with whatever they could lay their hands on. The angry monkeys have now turned their ire on the residents of the village, who are now being attacked. Many have been injured from monkey bites. Children and women have become easy prey for these monkeys. They are being pounced upon, attacked and injured by monkeys wherever they are seen.

Finally, as this monkey business got out of hand the villagers dialled the Forest department. In the many trips made to the village, the Forest guards were unable to find a single monkey on the ground. They would flee and sit upon the tallest trees making it a daunting task for the guards to follow. Finally, two monkeys were “arrested” by the Nagpur Forest department team in Lavool. These monkeys will be taken to Nagpur and will be released into the nearby forests, reports ANI.

National
