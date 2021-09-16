Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National President Kovind Reaches Shimla To Attend Golden Jubilee Of Himachal Assembly Tomorrow

President Kovind Reaches Shimla To Attend Golden Jubilee Of Himachal Assembly Tomorrow

Besides Kovind, BJP National President J P Nadda and union minister for I & B Anurag Thakur and other MPs from the state will also be attending the event, though some will join virtually.

President Kovind Reaches Shimla To Attend Golden Jubilee Of Himachal Assembly Tomorrow
President Of India Ram Nath Kovind and Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur At Shimla's Annandale Ground Helipad | Outlook Photos

Trending

President Kovind Reaches Shimla To Attend Golden Jubilee Of Himachal Assembly Tomorrow
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T15:28:55+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 3:28 pm

President of India Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Shimla—the erstwhile summer capital of British India, on a four-day tour to attend the Golden Jubilee elebrations of the state assembly on September 17 at 11 am.

Kovind drove straight to Oberoi Group’s luxury hotel – The Cecil, barely 3 km from the Annandale ground helipad where he was received by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, minister for urban development Suresh Bhardwaj, who is also Shimla MLA, apart from Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh and DGP Sanjay Kundu.

The police have made massive security arrangements in the town, closing some roads for public mobility and also restricting the entry of unauthorised persons in and around Cecil Hotel.

Related Stories

Himachal CM Dismisses Rumours Of Leadership Change As Second Delhi Visit Fuels Trolls

After Covid Cases, Rashtrapati Kovind To Stay At Oberoi Cecil, Not ‘The Retreat'

President Ram Nath Kovind To Address Special Session Of Himachal Assembly On Friday

Earlier the President was slated to stay at The Retreat — the holiday resort of Rashtrapati Bhawan at Chhabrabara, 16 km from Shimla. However, the plan was changed after three positive Covid-19 cases were reported amongst Rashtrapati Bhawan staff deployed at the Retreat.

As per restricted orders from the Rashtrapati Bhawan, all persons coming to the state assembly on September 17 including sitting and former MLAs will be required to get their RTPCR results.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

The Chief Minister held a meeting with opposition leaders on Wednesday and sought their support to make the event memorable as the state assembly had seen quite a few momentous incidents since Himachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state in 1971, and has created its own history.

Though legendary leaders who delivered the finest speeches in the House like Dr Y S Parmar, the state’s first CM remembered as the “architect of Himachal”, are no more alive, 93 former legislators will grace the occasion and listen to the President of India.

Besides former Chief Ministers-- Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Speakers Vidya Stokes and Radha Raman Shastri, there will be a galaxy of ex-legislators coming to the event.

BJP National President J P Nadda and union minister for I & B Anurag Thakur and other MPs from the state will also be attending, though some will join virtually.

The "graceful presence" of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who died in July at age of 86, will be missed, said leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took stock of the arrangements at the Assembly – which has been decked up for the event and the arrival of the President at 11 am .

Known as the "Council Chamber", the Himachal Pradesh Assembly stands out not only for its grandeur, architecture and significant pre and post-Independence events but also for the pioneering role it played in passing some landmark legislation that went on to later be adopted by the central government and also other states.

During the pre-Independence era, many of India's top dignitaries regularly visited Shimla which was then also doubling as the summer capital of colonial India. The Assembly building, named Council Chamber, was the venue of sittings for the central Council.

It was here that Vithalbhai Patel, co-founder of Swaraj Party and elder brother of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, attained the distinction of getting elected as first Indian Speaker (then known as President of the Central assembly), defeating the British candidate through a democratic voting process. The election of Patel as the Speaker proved to be a landmark event, marking a new beginning in India’s political history.

Some of the top Indian leaders who have visited the city and attended sessions include Moti Lal Nehru and Lala Lajpat Rai.

On the formation of the state, pioneering bills passed by this House include Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj act 1951, Abolition of Big Landed Estates and Land Reforms Act 1953, HP Compulsory Primary Education Act 1953.

Himachal Pradesh holdings of Land Ceiling act 1972, HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act 1972, HP Lokayukta Act 1983 ( which also covered office of the Chief Minister) and first-time in the country a bill to ban single-use Polythene bags in 1995.

In 2014, the Himachal Pradesh assembly became the first House in the country to become paperless .

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Ram Nath Kovind National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Over 50,000 Crimes Against SCs, STs In 2020, Most Cases In UP And MP: NCRB

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Union Health Minister Calls For Expediting Covid Vaccination Drive On PM Modi's Birthday

With Eye On Polls, AAP Promises Free Electricity, Bill Waiver To Woo UP Voters

Kerala Church Sparks Row Mentioning 'Love Jihad' In Students' Handbook; Expresses Regret After Protest

Maha: 35-Year-Old Deputy Sarpanch Jumps From Second Floor Over False Alarm, Dies

ED Raids Harsh Mander’s Premises In Delhi In Alleged Money Laundering Case

India Is Logging Covid 19 Cases At A Steady Pace

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

Advertisement

More from India

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

Read More from Outlook

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Kohli has decided he will continue to lead Indian cricket team in Tests and one-day Internationals.

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

Outlook Web Desk / Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.

LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Asset Reconstruction Company

LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman Announces Setting Up of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Outlook Business Team / LIVE Updates from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Press Conference

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Haryana government has constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockage of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Advertisement