Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Here’s All You Need To Know About NRI Day Observed On January 9

January 09, 2021
Corona
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 16th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 09 January 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 16th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Saturday
2021-01-09T09:53:41+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Saturday.

The convention which will be held in a virtual format will also be attended by Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi who will be the chief guest during the inauguration, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas also known as the Non-Resident Indian Day is observed on January 9 and a convention is held by the ministry of external affairs to engage with the Indian diaspora spread across the globe. The day also marks Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa in 1915.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the convention is being held in a virtual format and with the theme being “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

"In view of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised on January 9, 2021, despite the ongoing COVID pandemic. The Convention will be held in virtual format, as were the PBD Conferences held recently in the run-up to the Convention," the home ministry said through a statement.

 

