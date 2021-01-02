Poster Offers 10 Lakh Dollars For Killing Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Case Registered

January 02, 2021
Corona
The poster that issued a death threat against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was pasted on a guide map near the Sector 66-67 crossing.

PTI 02 January 2021
Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh
ANI/Twitter
Police have registered a case against an unidentified person here over a poster that issued a death threat against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The poster was pasted on a guide map near the Sector 66-67 crossing and 10 lakh dollars was offered for killing the chief minister, according to police.

An email ID was also found written on the poster. Investigations are underway and footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot are also being scanned, police said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 11 police station, officials said. The police, however, refused to divulge much regarding the case.

