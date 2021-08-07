Porn Films Case: Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra To Stay In Jail As HC Rejects Bail

August 07, 2021
The Bombay High Court on Saturday dismissed Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his aide Ryan Thorpe's pleas challenging their arrest and remand orders.
PTI
outlookindia.com
In connection to the ongoing legal battle concerning Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in production and streaming of pornographic content on apps, the Bombay High Court on Saturday rejected the pleas filed by Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest and subsequent remand orders against them.

Their applications were rejected by a single bench presided over by Justice A S Gadkari  stating that the duo's remand by a magistrate to police custody and the subsequent judicial custody was within the conformity of law and did not require interference.

In their petitions, Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and Thorpe had termed their arrest as illegal as the mandatory provision of issuing notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not followed.

The duo, in their plea, sought the high court to order for their immediate release and quash two orders passed by a magistrate after their arrest remanding them in police custody.

While Kundra was arrested on July 19, Thorpe, who was employed as the IT head in Kundra's firm, was arrested on July 20. They are currently in judicial custody. 

(With PTI Inputs)

