December 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Popular Car Designer Dilip Chhabria Held In Cheating Case

Popular Car Designer Dilip Chhabria Held In Cheating Case

The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

PTI 29 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Popular Car Designer Dilip Chhabria Held In Cheating Case
Renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria
PTI
Popular Car Designer Dilip Chhabria Held In Cheating Case
outlookindia.com
2020-12-29T09:43:29+05:30

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said.

The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

A car modified by Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar's Wife Dies Of Covid

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mumbai Cars Scams/Frauds/Rackets National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos