Polling Time Extended By 30 Minutes For First Phase Of Bengal Elections: EC

March 02, 2021
Corona
The decision was taken in view of the Covid-19 restrictions, an election official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 March 2021
2021-03-02T14:46:43+05:30

The polling time for the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections has been extended by 30 minutes, the Election Commission notification stated. The voter will now be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6.30 pm.

The decision was taken in view of the Covid-19 restrictions, an election official said.

"Keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 situation, the commission has decided to extend polling time by 30 minutes. It will now be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm. The notification for the first phase of polls in West Bengal was issued this noon," he said.

The first phase of elections is scheduled to be held on March 27 in 30 assembly constituencies.  

With PTI inputs

