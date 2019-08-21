﻿
'Politically Motivated Witch-Hunt': Karti Chidambaram On Father's Arrest

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in INX Media case.

21 August 2019
'Politically Motivated Witch-Hunt': Karti Chidambaram On Father's Arrest
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in INX Media case.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti on Wednesday lashed out at the CBI for
its action against his father in the INX media case, saying it was a "totally politically motivated witch-hunt".

Minutes after Chidambaram, a former union minister, was arrested by the CBI in New Delhi, Karti said the case was apparently about events that happened in 2008.

"This is totally a politically motivated witch-hunt," the Congress MP, who is an accused in the INX media case, told reporters outside his residence in Delhi.

