April 04, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Extend Greetings On Easter

PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Extend Greetings On Easter

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Extend Greetings On Easter
PM Narendra Modi
File Photo: PTI
PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Extend Greetings On Easter
outlookindia.com
2021-04-04T12:16:11+05:30

On the occasion of Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Sunday. 

In a tweet from his official handle, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on Easter!  On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended greetings on the eve of Easter Saturday, saying the occasion should be celebrated by being compassionate towards all human beings.

Conveying his greetings in a tweet, he said Jesus Christ illuminated the path of salvation for humanity through love, peace, compassion and forgiveness.

"Let us celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings. May this festival bring good health, peace and harmony in our lives," he wrote

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid-19: India Records Highest Single-Day Spike This Year, 93,249 New Cases Reported

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Venkaiah Naidu India National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos