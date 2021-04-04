PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Extend Greetings On Easter

On the occasion of Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Sunday.

In a tweet from his official handle, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world."

On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended greetings on the eve of Easter Saturday, saying the occasion should be celebrated by being compassionate towards all human beings.

Conveying his greetings in a tweet, he said Jesus Christ illuminated the path of salvation for humanity through love, peace, compassion and forgiveness.

"Let us celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings. May this festival bring good health, peace and harmony in our lives," he wrote

Let us celebrate #Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings. May this festival bring good health, peace and harmony in our lives. #Easter2021 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 4, 2021

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

(With inputs from PTI)

