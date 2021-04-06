April 06, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Narendra Modi Urges People, Young Voters To Vote In Large Numbers

PM Narendra Modi Urges People, Young Voters To Vote In Large Numbers

The final and third phase polling on 40 seats is taking place in Assam. Meanwhile, elections are taking place for 31 seats in the third of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Narendra Modi Urges People, Young Voters To Vote In Large Numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
AP
PM Narendra Modi Urges People, Young Voters To Vote In Large Numbers
outlookindia.com
2021-04-06T12:06:25+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people, especially, young voters to vote in large numbers in the assembly elections taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

The final and third phase polling on 40 seats is taking place in Assam. Meanwhile, elections are taking place for 31 seats in the third of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections. 

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are voting on Tuesday in single-phase assembly elections.

"Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi also tweeted in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malayalam, urging voters in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Assam Polls 2021: Priyanka Gandhi Says EC ‘Irresponsible’, Slams BJP's Negative Politics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Assembly Elections 2021 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos