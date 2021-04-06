PM Narendra Modi Urges People, Young Voters To Vote In Large Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people, especially, young voters to vote in large numbers in the assembly elections taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

The final and third phase polling on 40 seats is taking place in Assam. Meanwhile, elections are taking place for 31 seats in the third of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are voting on Tuesday in single-phase assembly elections.

"Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi also tweeted in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malayalam, urging voters in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

(With inputs from PTI)

