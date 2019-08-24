﻿
PM Narendra Modi Leaves For Bahrain After UAE Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred UAE's highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed, on Saturday. He also launched the RuPay card and released postage stamps of Mahatma Gandhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2019
In a special gesture, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the airport on Saturday as he left the UAE for his Bahrain visit.

"Special gesture from a special friend. After the completion of a short but remarkable visit to UAE, as a special gesture HH Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed sees off PM @narendramodi as he embarks for Manama, Bahrain, on the third leg of his 3-nation visit," tweeted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, with photos of the Crown Prince seeing off Prime Minister Modi at the airport.

Earlier, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Had an excellent meeting with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed. We spoke about multiple subjects, including ways to improve trade and people-to-people relations between India and UAE. His personal commitment to strong bilateral relations is very strong."

The Prime Minister was conferred UAE's highest civilian honour, the Order of Zayed, on Saturday. He also launched the RuPay card and released postage stamps of Mahatma Gandhi.

