﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PM Narendra Modi Has Created History With His Clarity And Vision, Says Arun Jaitley

PM Narendra Modi Has Created History With His Clarity And Vision, Says Arun Jaitley

In a blog following the government's move to revoke provisions of Article 370 giving Jammu and Kashmir a special status, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took a dig at the Congress over its opposition to the exercise, saying its leadership is determined to succeed in its race to the bottom.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
PM Narendra Modi Has Created History With His Clarity And Vision, Says Arun Jaitley
File Photo
PM Narendra Modi Has Created History With His Clarity And Vision, Says Arun Jaitley
outlookindia.com
2019-08-06T16:25:41+0530

New Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created history with his clarity and determination on the Kashmir issue, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, asserting that the vision of party's ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee has proved correct, and that of Jawaharlal Nehru a "failure".

In a blog following the government's move to revoke provisions of Article 370 giving Jammu and Kashmir a special status, he also took a dig at the Congress over its opposition to the exercise, saying its leadership is determined to succeed in its race to the bottom.

Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have earned a place in history, the former Union minister said.

Jaitley said the "popular support" to this move has compelled several opposition parties to support it, as they have sensed the ground reality and do not want to face the wrath of the people.

"Today, when history is being re-written, it has given a verdict that Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision on Kashmir was the correct one and Panditji's dream solution has proved to be a failure... The prime minister has created history through his absolute clarity and determination," he said.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arun Jaitley Narendra Modi Jawaharlal Nehru J&K: Article 370 National
Next Story : Gautam Gambhir Trolls Shahid Afridi For Kashmir Tweet, Sarcastically Reminds Former Pakistan Cricketer Of POK
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters