December 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi's Varanasi Office Listed On OLX For 'Sale'; 4 Held

PM Modi's Varanasi Office Listed On OLX For 'Sale'; 4 Held

Four people have been taken in custody, including the person who took the office's picture and put it on the website: SSP

PTI 18 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi's Varanasi Office Listed On OLX For 'Sale'; 4 Held
PM Narendra Modi
PTI photo
PM Modi's Varanasi Office Listed On OLX For 'Sale'; 4 Held
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T16:10:53+05:30

Four people have been arrested for allegedly posting an online advertisement listing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi office for "sale", police said on Friday.

The accused had taken a picture of the "Jansampark Kaaryalay (public relations office)" of Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, and put it "up for sale" on OLX website, they said.

The office is located in the Jawahar Nagar locality of the city, and it falls under the Bhelupur police station limits, Varanasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak said.

"Yesterday, it came to our notice that the prime minister's office in Varanasi has been put up on sale on OLX website. An FIR was immediately lodged at the Bhelupur police station, and the matter is being investigated," Pathak said.

"Four people involved in the case have been taken in custody," the SSP said, adding that the person who took the picture and put it on the website is among them.

The accused are being questioned, and further legal proceedings are being carried out, he said.

Prime Minister Modi, a four-time chief minister of Gujarat, was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi in 2014 and then re-elected from the constituency in 2019.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rahul, Priyanka To Start Congress's Campaign In WB Next Month: Jitin Prasada

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi Varanasi PMO - Prime Minister's Office OLX National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos