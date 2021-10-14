Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
PM Modi Wishes For Manmohan Singh's Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and expressed his support for Manmohan Singh's speedy recovery. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also visited the former Prime Minister who is admitted in AIIMS.

AIIMS

2021-10-14T11:37:35+05:30
Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 11:37 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS, a speedy recovery.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

Modi tweeted, 

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former prime minister and inquired about his health from the doctors treating him.

The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, a doctor said.

(With PTI Inputs)

