PM Modi Wishes For Manmohan Singh's Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS, a speedy recovery.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

Modi tweeted,

I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2021

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the former prime minister and inquired about his health from the doctors treating him.

The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, a doctor said.

(With PTI Inputs)