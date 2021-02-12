PM Modi Wants To Clear Path For His Friends Through Farm Laws: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to clear the path for his "friends" through the Centre's new agri laws. He also claimed that they will impact nearly 40 per cent of Indians.

"Forty per cent people, including farmers, traders and labourers, will be hit if these laws are implemented," said Rahul Gandhi while adressing a farmers' "mahapanchayat" in Pilibanga town of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. He claimed after demonetisation and the implementation of the GST, the farm laws are another blow to the people of India

"After demonetisation, I had said the move was not against black money, but people did not understand it that time. Then the GST was implemented, which was an attack on small and mid-size businesses. Narendra Modi wants to clear the path for his friends," he said.

The former Congress chief also alleged that the government has ceded Indian territory to China between Finger 3 and Finger 4 in eastern Ladakh.

"He would not stand in front of China, but would threaten farmers. This is the reality of Narendra Modi," he said.

Gandhi said the prime minister does not understand the power of farmers, labourers and small traders.

With PTI Inputs

