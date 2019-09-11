﻿
'Happy Onam': PM Modi, Vice President Naidu And Others Extend Wishes

Onam is celebrated in the memory of Mahabali, the famous mythological king of the Kerala region during whose ideal public welfare rule, peace and prosperity prevailed in the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 September 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Onam.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam! May this festival further the spirit of happiness, well-being and prosperity in our society."

The office of Vice-President in its tweet wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my heartiest greetings and congratulations to the people of the country. Onam is celebrated in the memory of Mahabali, the famous mythological king of the Kerala region during whose ideal public welfare rule, peace and prosperity prevailed in the state."

Calling it a time to celebrate sacrifice, loyalty and satisfaction, the Vice President said "Onam is a festival of prosperity, mercy, compassion, sacrifice, loyalty and satisfaction. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our country."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too took to Twitter to greet people on the auspicious occasion.

"Greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival brings happiness, good health, peace and prosperity in your life. Happy Onam!," Singh said in his tweet.

