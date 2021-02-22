PM Modi To Launch Nine Projects In Poll-Bound Assam, Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of the North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off the first service on this stretch today.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared pictures of the brand new metro line extension.

“From Hooghly, the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar will be inaugurated. This project is special because it will improve access to the sacred Maa Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar. These temples are vibrant symbols of India’s great culture,” he tweeted.

Leaving for Assam and West Bengal to inaugurate various projects. They will add momentum to India’s development journey. pic.twitter.com/17LsaVSeNf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2021

He will also visit the poll-bound states of Assam to launch and lay the foundation stones of several projects. The PMO said he will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organised at Silapathar in Assam, and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of engineering colleges during the event.

