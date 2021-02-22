PM Modi To Launch Nine Projects In Poll-Bound Assam, Bengal

February 22, 2021
Corona
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared pictures of the brand new metro line extension.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 February 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of the North-South corridor of Kolkata Metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off the first service on this stretch today.

“From Hooghly, the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar will be inaugurated. This project is special because it will improve access to the sacred Maa Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar. These temples are vibrant symbols of India’s great culture,” he tweeted. 

He will also visit the poll-bound states of Assam to launch and lay the foundation stones of several projects. The PMO said he will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organised at Silapathar in Assam, and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of engineering colleges during the event. 

