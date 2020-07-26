July 26, 2020
Poshan
PM Modi, President Kovind, Union Ministers Pay Tribute To Soldiers On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the successful Operation Vijay, is observed every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in 1999.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Indian soldiers at National War Memorial on Kargil Vijay Diwas.
2020-07-26T10:20:13+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to the courage and patriotism of Indian soldiers on the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the successful Operation Vijay, is observed every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in 1999.

PM Modi said on Twitter, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi to the Indian Army soldiers. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to twitter to pay his respects. “Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s self-respect, bravery and strong leadership," he said, adding that the country was proud of the heroes dedicated to defend the motherland.

President Kovind too paid his tributes on Twitter saying, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is symbol of fearless determination & exceptional valour of our Armed Forces. I salute the soldiers who fought the enemy and laid down their life to defend Bharat Mata. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families."

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rajnath Singh Ram Nath Kovind India Kargil Vijay Diwas National

