Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day. Following the tribute, the PM hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort and addressed the nation on 75th Independence Day.

Modi also greeted people and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country.

On the eve of 75th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said Parliament is the temple of India’s democracy which provides the highest forum for discussion and debate for the well being of the country’s people.

In his televised address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, the President also referred to the second COVID-19 wave and said the country is yet to come out of the devastating effects of the pandemic.

He said this is the time for extra care and caution while asking people not to let their guard down.



(With inputs from PTI)

