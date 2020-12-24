PM Modi To Flag Off India's First Driverless Train On Dec 28: DMRC

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off country's first-ever fully-automated driverless train service on Dec 28. The first automatic, driverless train will operate on Magenta Line of Delhi Metro.

The 37-km long Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden metro stations.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off the country's first-ever fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km-Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and will also be launching the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on the 23-km Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21) on December 28, 2020," the DMRC said in a statement.

Communication-based train control (CBTC) is amongst the high-tech signalling technology which supports the move to switch to the unattended train operations.

The move aims to bring down various human errors during the train services by switching to driverless train service.

PM Modi will also launch fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro on the same day.

Dubbed as 'One Nation One Card', the NCMC is an inter-operable transport card that allows holders to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including using metro and bus services across the country, toll, parking and even for retail shopping and withdrawing money.

(With PTI inputs.)

