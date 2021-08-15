As India marked its 75th Independence Day in the shadow of Covid-19 with the pandemic raging on for the second year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to doctors and scientists fighting the pandemic.



Addressing the nation on Sunday morning, the PM lauded the role of doctors, paramedics, scientists and the medical fraternity in combating the deadly virus that has claimed millions of lives in India.

"During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedical staff, scientists engaged in making vaccines, citizens engaged in the fight, they all deserve to be worshipped," Modi said.

He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Rani Lakshmibai, Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters for their roles in the freedom struggle.

Modi also praised India's Olympic players for making the country proud during the recently concluded Tokyo Games.



(With inputs from PTI)

