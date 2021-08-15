August 15, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi Hails Doctors, Scientists Fighting Pandemic, Says They Deserve To Be Worshipped
75th Independence Day

PM Modi Hails Doctors, Scientists Fighting Pandemic, Says They Deserve To Be Worshipped

Addressing the nation on its 75th Independence Day, the PM lauded the role of doctors, paramedics, scientists and the medical fraternity in combating the deadly virus that has claimed millions of lives in India.

Outlook Web Desk 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:35 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi Hails Doctors, Scientists Fighting Pandemic, Says They Deserve To Be Worshipped
PM Modi lauds doctors, scientists fighting Covid-19
PTI/File Photo
PM Modi Hails Doctors, Scientists Fighting Pandemic, Says They Deserve To Be Worshipped
outlookindia.com
2021-08-15T09:35:59+05:30

As India marked its 75th Independence Day in the shadow of Covid-19 with the pandemic raging on for the second year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to doctors and scientists fighting the pandemic. 

Addressing the nation on Sunday morning, the PM lauded the role of doctors, paramedics, scientists and the medical fraternity in combating the deadly virus that has claimed millions of lives in India.

 

"During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedical staff, scientists engaged in making vaccines, citizens engaged in the fight, they all deserve to be worshipped," Modi said.

He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Rani Lakshmibai, Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters for their roles in the freedom struggle.

Modi also praised India's Olympic players for making the country proud during the recently concluded Tokyo Games.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Independence Day: Google Doodle Celebrates Diversity Of Indian Dance Forms

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos