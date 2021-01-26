PM Modi Greets Nation On Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Republic Day.
"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.
India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force in 1950.
