PM Modi Greets Nation On Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force in 1950.

