January 26, 2021
Corona
PM Modi Greets Nation On Republic Day

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2021
PM Modi Greets Nation On Republic Day
PM Modi Greets Nation On Republic Day
2021-01-26T08:27:25+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Republic Day. 

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force in 1950.

