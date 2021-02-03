February 03, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Plan To Spend USD 130 Billion On Defence Modernisation: Rajnath Singh At Aero India

Plan To Spend USD 130 Billion On Defence Modernisation: Rajnath Singh At Aero India

Aero India is the world's first hybrid airshow that take-off in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Plan To Spend USD 130 Billion On Defence Modernisation: Rajnath Singh At Aero India
Rajnath Singh at Aero India event in Bengaluru.
@rajnathsingh/Twitter
Plan To Spend USD 130 Billion On Defence Modernisation: Rajnath Singh At Aero India
outlookindia.com
2021-02-03T11:19:21+05:30

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2021, defense minister Rajnath Singh said that the government is planning to spend USD 130 billion on Defence modernisation in the next seven to eight years.

We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to employ force to change the status quo at our unresolved borders, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh amidst continued border standoff with China.

India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventures to defend our people and territorial integrity at all costs he said at the Aero India event.

Aero India is the world's first hybrid airshow that take-off in Bengaluru on Wednesday. At Aero India, as many as 600 exhibitors from India and abroad will showcase their products.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

West Bengal To Delhi: Schools In These States To Reopen; Check Full List

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rajnath Singh Defence National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos