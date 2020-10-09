Piyush Goyal Gets Additional Charge Of Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food And Public Distribution

Following Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday in Delhi.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that Piyush Goyal, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in addition to his existing portfolios," said a communique from the President's office.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine