October 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Piyush Goyal Gets Additional Charge Of Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food And Public Distribution

Piyush Goyal Gets Additional Charge Of Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food And Public Distribution

Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday in Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Piyush Goyal Gets Additional Charge Of Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food And Public Distribution
Piyush Goyal
File photo
Piyush Goyal Gets Additional Charge Of Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food And Public Distribution
outlookindia.com
2020-10-09T13:28:28+05:30

Following Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday in Delhi. 

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed that Piyush Goyal, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in addition to his existing portfolios," said a communique from the President's office.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UP Man Beheads Wife After Heated Argument, Walks With Head In Police Station

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Piyush Goyal Ram Vilas Paswan Delhi Bihar Elections 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos