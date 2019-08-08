Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing Of Plea Challenging J&K Lockdown, Arrest Of Ex-CMs

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing to a plea filed by a Congress activist against the government's decision to allegedly impose restrictions and other regressive measures in Jammu and Kashmir after revoking provisions of Article 370.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said the petition will come up for hearing in due course.

Advocate Suhail Malik, appearing for activist Tehseen Poonawalla, said he is not expressing any opinion on Article 370 but has sought withdrawal of 'curfew/restrictions' and other alleged regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, Internet and news channels.

He said people need to talk to their family members and have a right to know their well-being in a situation prevailing there.

Poonawalla, in his plea, also sought a direction from the apex court for the release of leaders like former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under detention.

