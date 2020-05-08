Pending CBSE Board Exams To Take Place In First Two Weeks Of July: HRD Ministry

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.
"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," he said.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.
HRD Ministry officials had earlier said that they are prepared to conduct the pending board examinations for classes 10 and 12 for 29 crucial subjects at the first possibility.
Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17.
(With inputs from PTI)
