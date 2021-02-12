Trivedi Never Shared His Issues With CM, His Resignation Not A Setback: TMC Spokesperson

Following Dinesh Trivedi's resignation from TMC, the official spokesperson of TMC and former RS MP Vivek Gupta shared that Trivedi did not speak of the issues he had with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee before his resignation.

Gupta's resignation shall not affect the party's poll campaign in the upcoming state assembly elections and shall not affect TMC in any way.

“We are all trying to speak to him but instead he is busy talking to others. This is the first time that we have heard that he is feeling suffocated or claustrophobic or he is affected by the violence", shared Gupta.

"In his constituency which is Barrackpore from where he lost the last election, it is BJP’s Arjun Singh who won. So, if he is really affected by the violence then is his indication of the violence perpetrated by the BJP?” Gupta said while addressing a press briefing.

The leader further said from 2010-2019, violence, especially political violence was absent from the state.

“By nature, we Bengalis are peace-loving. We believe in fighting with brains and not physically. We have no tradition of wrestling or contact sports. We are into art culture and we have a creative spirit. We are shocked at Dinesh Trivedi’s statement.

“He is one of the founder members of the party, a four-time RS member and (former) railway minister. Mamata Banerjee has given him respect... Last year, after he lost the election, he was nominated as Rajya Sabha member by the party. So I don’t think he has any reason to be upset with the party,” he said.

Gupta also said maybe during the last year when people had to wear masks, Trivedi had found a "more suitable mask”.

“His resignation is not a setback for the party, maybe personal loss for people like me who have worked closely with him or have learnt from him. Our campaign will go on as usual. Someone else will take his place," he said.

Gupta further said, “I do not think he has discussed his issues or resignation with (Mamata) didi. Before taking such a stand he should have discussed with the party leader. Maybe he was driven by some other agenda or he took an emotional decision”.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine