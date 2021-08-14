Parliament Temple Of India’s Democracy: President Kovind In His I-Day Speech

On the eve of 75th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said Parliament is the temple of India’s democracy which provides highest forum for discussion and debate for the well being of the country’s people.

In his televised address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, the President also referred to the second COVID-19 wave, and said the country is yet to come out of its devastating effects of the pandemic.

He said this is the time for extra care and caution, while asking people not to let their guard down.

President Kovind also sought to address the concerns raised by protesting farmers' unions against the three contentious farm laws, saying the series of agricultural marketing reforms will empower our ‘annadata’ farmers and help them get better price for their produce.

Referring to the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, he lauded the "stellar" performance by the country’s sportspersons.

President Kovind said when India won independence, many sceptics thought democracy would not survive in...

