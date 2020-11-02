Parents Hack Daughter To Death In UP's Pratapgarh

On finding their young daughter pregnant out of wedlock, her parents allegedly axed her to death and threw the body on the rail tracks here, police said on Monday.



According to the police, the body was found on rail tracks on October 25 and it was identified by her father, following which an FIR was lodged against unknown people.



During the investigation, police got inputs about the involvement of her parents in the crime.



The parents told police that they had taken their daughter for an ultrasound on October 24 and on finding her six-month pregnant, they tried for an abortion but no doctor was ready for it.



On returning home, they took the woman to a place near the Alapur railway tracks and hacked her to death with an axe, police said, adding that they threw the body on the tracks hoping that some train would run over it.



The axe used in the crime has been recovered. Both were arrested on Saturday, police said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine