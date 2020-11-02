November 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Parents Hack Daughter To Death In UP's Pratapgarh

Parents Hack Daughter To Death In UP's Pratapgarh

Unmarried girl found six-months pregnant during ultrasound

PTI 02 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Parents Hack Daughter To Death In UP's Pratapgarh
Representational Image
Parents Hack Daughter To Death In UP's Pratapgarh
outlookindia.com
2020-11-02T19:33:44+05:30

On finding their young daughter pregnant out of wedlock, her parents allegedly axed her to death and threw the body on the rail tracks here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the body was found on rail tracks on October 25 and it was identified by her father, following which an FIR was lodged against unknown people.

During the investigation, police got inputs about the involvement of her parents in the crime.

The parents told police that they had taken their daughter for an ultrasound on October 24 and on finding her six-month pregnant, they tried for an abortion but no doctor was ready for it.

On returning home, they took the woman to a place near the Alapur railway tracks and hacked her to death with an axe, police said, adding that they threw the body on the tracks hoping that some train would run over it.

The axe used in the crime has been recovered. Both were arrested on Saturday, police said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NIA Arrests Al Qaeda Conspirator From Murshidabad

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Uttar Pradesh National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos