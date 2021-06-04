Panic After Gas Leak At Maharashtra's Badlapur Chemical Factory, Residents Complaint Of Breathing Issue

June 04, 2021
The gas leak was reported around 10.22 pm at the factory in Shirgaon MIDC of Badlapur (East).

The situation was brought under control around 11.30 pm
In yet another tragic incident, a gas leak occurred at a chemical factory at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, due to which a number of people living around the unit faced difficulty in breathing for a few hours.

"The gas leak was reported around 10.22 pm at the factory in Shirgaon MIDC of Badlapur (East). A chemical reaction due to the overheating of sulfuric acid and benzyl acid led to the incident," Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation said.

"As a result, residents living in three km area around the factory complained of breathing problem and irritation in eyes for a few hours," he said.

On being alerted, two fire engines from Badlapur Municipal Council and one from Shirgaon MIDC rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage, he said.

The situation was brought under control around 11.30 pm, Kadam said, adding that the incident did not result in any major injury to anyone.

With PTI inputs

