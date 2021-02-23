Pamela Goswami Drugs Case: Police Denied Entry Into BJP Leader Rakesh Singh’s Residence In Kolkata

Kolkata Police personnel were barred from entering BJP leader Rakesh Singh’s residence on Tuesday, officials said. Singh was named by BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami in connection with a drugs case.

Goswami was arrested on Friday for possessing cocaine worth Rs 10 lakh. The case was registered at New Alipore police station.

Rakesh Singh serves as a BJP state committee member. He is known to be a close aide of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Soon after a posse of police personnel arrived at Singh’s residence on Tuesday, an argument ensued as Singh's son Saheb stopped the police, seeking legal documents for the visit, officials said.

However, police said they have shown the family all the documents and were acting in accordance with law.

Singh was asked to appear at Kolkata Police headquarters during the day in connection with the case but he said that he was travelling to Delhi for some work and would appear before the police on February 26 after his return to the city.

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), her friend Prabeer Kumar Dey and her security guard were arrested on Friday after police allegedly found 90 gm of cocaine in her handbag.

Goswami has named Singh in the drugs case, alleging that he conspired against her. Singh has denied the allegations.

(With PTI inputs)

