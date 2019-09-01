﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Pakistan To Provide India Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav Tomorrow

Pakistan To Provide India Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav Tomorrow

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage and terrorism' in April 2017.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pakistan To Provide India Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav Tomorrow
Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national, who is on death row in Pakistan. (file photo)
Pakistan To Provide India Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav Tomorrow
outlookindia.com
2019-09-01T20:28:33+0530

India will be granted consular access to Kulbhshan Jadhav in accordance with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday, amid increasing tensions between two nations after the Centre's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017. Following the verdict, India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

Earlier, Pakistan had offered consular access on August 1, but with conditions - that one Pakistani official would be present alongside.

On August 2, India had asked Pakistan to provide "unimpeded consular access" to Jadhav, in an environment "free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal", after Islamabad said it has sent a proposal to New Delhi allowing consular access to the Indian national.

Last July, the ICJ ruled that Pakistan review the death sentence awarded to the Indian national.

Following the ICJ order, India has asked Pakistan to grant full consular access to Jadhav at the earliest in "full compliance and conformity" of the world court's verdict.

The ICJ upheld India's stand that Pakistan had "breached" the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which gives countries the right to consular access when their nationals are arrested abroad.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kulbhushan Jadhav New Delhi Islamabad International Court of Justice (ICJ) National
Next Story : Aymeric Laporte Injury A Blow But Manchester City Have To Deal With It: Kevin De Bruyne
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters