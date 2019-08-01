Pakistan Offers Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav, India Says Evaluating Proposal

Pakistan will on Friday offer India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national currently on death row in Pakistan.

Reacting to Pakistan's offer, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar said India had received a proposal from Pakistan and "we were evaluating it" in the wake of the ICJ verdict. "We will maintain communication with Pakistan through diplomatic channels," he said.

Kumar further refused to get into the "modalities" of the proposal.

The decision comes weeks after the International Court Of Justice (ICJ) ordered Pakistan review the death penalty to Jadhav in an alleged case of "espionage and terrorism".

India had challenged the military court's verdict at The Hague, saying it was based on an "extracted confession", adding that New Delhi was repeatedly denied consular access to Jadhav in breach of provisions of Vienna Convention.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

Reading out the verdict, President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav".