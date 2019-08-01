﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Pakistan Offers Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav, India Says Evaluating Proposal

Pakistan Offers Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav, India Says Evaluating Proposal

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had on July 17 ordered Pakistan to review the death penalty to Kulbhushan Jadhav and allow India consular access to him

Outlook Web Bureau 01 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pakistan Offers Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav, India Says Evaluating Proposal
Kulbhushan Yadav meets his wife and mother. (File)
Pakistan Offers Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav, India Says Evaluating Proposal
outlookindia.com
2019-08-01T16:43:31+0530

Pakistan will on Friday offer India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national currently on death row in Pakistan.

Reacting to Pakistan's offer, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar said India had received a proposal from Pakistan and "we were evaluating it" in the wake of the ICJ verdict. "We will maintain communication with Pakistan through diplomatic channels," he said.

Kumar further refused to get into the "modalities" of the proposal. 

The decision comes weeks after the International Court Of Justice (ICJ) ordered Pakistan review the death penalty to Jadhav in an alleged case of "espionage and terrorism".

India had challenged the military court's verdict at The Hague, saying it was based on an "extracted confession", adding that New Delhi was repeatedly denied consular access to Jadhav in breach of provisions of Vienna Convention.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

Reading out the verdict, President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav". 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kulbhushan Jadhav Pakistan National
Next Story : The Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, England Vs Australia, 1st Test, Edgbaston, Day 1: Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes Leave AUS In A Spot of Bother
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters