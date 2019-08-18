﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Pakistan Rejects Request To Resume Samjhauta, Thar Trains: Report

Pakistan Rejects Request To Resume Samjhauta, Thar Trains: Report

Pakistan has issued dispatches to divisional superintendents of Lahore and Karachi, directing them to keep the train services suspended for an indefinite period of time.

IANS 18 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pakistan Rejects Request To Resume Samjhauta, Thar Trains: Report
In this file photo, passengers deboard from Samjhauta Express train as it arrives at Atari Shyam Singh railway station, in Amritsar district.
Pakistan Rejects Request To Resume Samjhauta, Thar Trains: Report
outlookindia.com
2019-08-18T11:05:51+0530

Pakistan's Ministry of Railways has rejected a request by its Indian counterpart to restore operations of the Samjhauta and the Thar Express trains, which were suspended last week in the wake of New Delhi's move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a media report said on Sunday.

The Express Tribune quoted sources as saying that Indian railway officials had requested the Pakistan railways to resume operation of the Samjhauta Express which plies between Lahore and Attari and the Thar Express which runs between Karachi to Munabao in Rajasthan.

However, Pakistan rejected the request and issued dispatches to divisional superintendents of Lahore and Karachi, directing them to keep the train services suspended for an indefinite period of time.

The sources added that the Indian officials had asked Pakistan to restore both suspended trains according to their schedule.

The Samjhauta Express runs twice in a week - Monday and Thursday - while the Thar Express plies only once a week on Friday and reaches India the next day.

Due to the suspension, passengers in both countries who travel via these trains are facing difficulties, The Express Tribune reported.

At present, the only open route between the two rival countries is that of Wagah border, which can be crossed by foot.

Both the train services had stopped after the 1965 India-Pakistan war before being resumed again in 2006.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Pakistan Islamabad Samjhauta Express Thar Express National
Next Story : Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Steve Smith Blow Brought Up 'Rough Memories' For Justin Langer
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From IANS
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters