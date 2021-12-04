Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Obituary | Padma Shri Vinod Dua, A Journalist Par Excellence Of Our Times

Vinod Dua, known as a pioneer in Hindi broadcast journalism, had stints with Doordarshan and NDTV. His shows, Yuv Jan, Janvani, Aap Ke Liye, Zaika India Ka etc were big hits.

File photo of veteran journalist Vinod Dua

2021-12-04T19:03:44+05:30
Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 7:03 pm

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who died at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday, was a pioneer in Hindi broadcast journalism. His shows, Yuv Jan, Janvani, Aap Ke Liye, Zaika India Ka etc were big hits.

His daughter, Mallika Dua's Instagram story announcing his death summarised his life and career. Mallika, who is also a well-known actor-comic said: "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power."

His childhood was spent in the refugee colonies of Delhi as his parents were Saraiki Hindus migrated after the independence of India in 1947.

Vinod Dua, 67, and his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. His wife succumbed to the virus in June. Since then, the journalist's health had suffered and he had been in and out of hospitals. He was moved to the ICU of Apollo Hospital on Monday.

The government of India conferred the country’s fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri on him in 2008 for his contribution to the field of journalism. He also won Ramnath Goenka Excellence In Journalism Award and Mumbai Press Club’s Red Ink Award among others.

Mourning Vinod Dua's death, journalist Vir Sanghvi described the former as "probably the greatest TV presenter or our times. "

"Mourning Vinod Dua the pioneer of news television in India & probably the greatest TV presenter of our times. One of the first times I ever appeared on TV Vinod was the anchor & i admired his natural, easy style which none of us could match in the decades to come. A great loss," Vir Sanghvi said in a tweet.

"He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall," said Mallika Dua.

His last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi on Sunday, his daughter said. Vinod Dua also has an elder daughter Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.

