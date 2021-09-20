Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Over 79.58 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Distributed Across Country: Centre

The Union Health Ministry said over 5.43 crore unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, which are to be administered.

A medic administers COVID vaccine to a soldier at district hospital in Kullu. (File photo) | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T11:06:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 11:06 am

The Centre has provided over 79.58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories in the country.

According to the latest figures issued by the Union Health Ministry said over 79.58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been send to the states and the UTs.

In addition, it said over 15 lakh Covid-19 doses are in the pipeline.

Over 5.43 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. (With PTI inputs)

