Over 79.58 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Distributed Across Country: Centre

According to the latest figures issued by the Union Health Ministry said over 79.58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been send to the states and the UTs.

In addition, it said over 15 lakh Covid-19 doses are in the pipeline.

Over 5.43 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. (With PTI inputs)