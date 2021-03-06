March 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Over 150 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Odisha Village

Over 150 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Odisha Village

Devotees complained of nausea and loose motion after eating 'prasad' on Friday evening at a religious ceremony at Guilajudi village in Basta block of Odisha's Balasore district

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Over 150 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Odisha Village
Representational Image
PTI photo
Over 150 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Odisha Village
outlookindia.com
2021-03-06T22:23:04+05:30

Over 150 people fall ill after consuming 'prasad' at a mass religious congregation in Odisha's Balasore district, a senior official said.

According to official sources, devotees complained of nausea and loose motion after eating 'prasad' on Friday evening at a religious ceremony at Guilajudi village in Basta block of the district.

Of them, 111 people had to be rushed to nearby community health centre and clinics as their condition turned serious, said the official

Most of them recovered after preliminary treatment, he added

A medical team from Balasore district headquarters hospital visited the affected area earlier in the day to attend to the patients.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Khaira Mutt Mahant Accused Of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In UP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Odisha National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos