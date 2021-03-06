Over 150 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' In Odisha Village

Over 150 people fall ill after consuming 'prasad' at a mass religious congregation in Odisha's Balasore district, a senior official said.

According to official sources, devotees complained of nausea and loose motion after eating 'prasad' on Friday evening at a religious ceremony at Guilajudi village in Basta block of the district.

Of them, 111 people had to be rushed to nearby community health centre and clinics as their condition turned serious, said the official

Most of them recovered after preliminary treatment, he added

A medical team from Balasore district headquarters hospital visited the affected area earlier in the day to attend to the patients.

With PTI Inputs

