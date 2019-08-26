Opposition Using 'Maarak Shakti...': Pragya Thakur On Death Of BJP Leaders -- Video

﻿
Pragya Thakur's statement comes two days after former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away at AIIMS. He was 66 and battling many ailments.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 August 2019
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party's state headquarters in Bhopal.
PTI Photo
2019-08-26T16:49:37+0530

Pragya Singh Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhopal, has in an astonishing claim said the Opposition was using a "maarak shakti" (the power to destroy), which could be the reason behind the "untimely deaths" of top leaders of the saffron party.

Addressing a condolence meeting to pay tribute to senior party leaders Arun Jaitley and Babulal Gaur, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, she said, "During my election campaign, a Maharaj Ji (priest) had told me that the Opposition is resorting to sorcery on your party (BJP) and its leaders. He said a very bad time was ahead and asked me to be cautious."

Recounting her meet with the "Maharaj Ji", Thakur said he had suggested her not to stop praying. "I had almost forgotten this conversation with Maharaj," she said, adding "now when I see our leaders leaving us one after another, I recall what the Maharaj Ji had said."

"Whether you believe it or not, this is true and it is happening," Pragya added.

After the meeting, the media persons tried to get her to elaborate more on what she had said, but the parliamentarian refused to say anything further.

Gaur, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister from August 2004 to November 2005, breathed his last at a Bhopal hospital on August 21. He was 89.

Earlier this month, former minister Sushma Swaraj had died. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had also passed away.

(With inputs from ANI)

