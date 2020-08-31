Onam 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, Vice-President Naidu, Kerala CM Extend Greetings

From prime minister to vice-president, greetings poured in from the top on the occasion of Onam, is a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala, on Monday. They also reminded people to follow Covid-19 protocols while celebrating Onam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the people on Monday, saying this is a unique festival that celebrates harmony. He also posted a clip of his mention of the festival in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday.

"Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony," he tweeted. "It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health."

In the clip, Modi noted that Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival, with the festival now being celebrated abroad as well.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted people on Onam, hoping that the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone.

Onam is celebrated to honour the memory of legendary king Mahabali, the ruler of Kerala, Naidu observed. "On this Onam, let us remind ourselves of the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, selflessness & sacrifice which the great king Mahabali espoused," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

"Onam is an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But this year, given the unprecedented health emergency we face due to the spread of COVID-19, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate Onam in a modest way at home, strictly adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols," the Vice President said.

President Ramanath Kovind greeted people on Sunday itself. Noting that the festival of Onam was a symbol of our rich cultural heritage, he said it is also an expression of our gratitude to mother nature at the arrival of new crop.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who extended their greetings for the harvest festival.

"Onam gives us hope for the future. Onam tells us that there was a period when people were treated alike and this gives us hope to move forward to a future where all people will live together as one, with love and prosperity," CM Vijayan said.

"The Onam is a festival of hope to those who fight for equality in society. We can celebrate this Onam following the COVID protocol," he said in a video message.

(With PTI inputs)