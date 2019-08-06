On Abolition Of Article 370, Congress A Divided House

Former Union home minister P Chidambaram and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday launched into a tirade against the Centre after its decision to scrap Article 370, which gives special rights to Jammu and Kashmir.

But, surprisingly, some others from the Congress party threw their weight behind the government's decision.

Senior Congress leader Janardhan Dwivedi said a historic blunder had been taken care of today.

"My mentor Ram Manohar Lohia was against Article 370 from the start, and we as students used to talk about it. My personal view is that this is a matter of national satisfaction.

"A mistake made during independence has been corrected, even if belatedly," Janardhan Dwivedi told news agency ANI.

Dwivedi, however, emphasised he was speaking as an individual.

Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora on Monday political differences should be put aside on Article 370, asserting India's interest should be prioritised.



"Unfortunate that Article 370 is being converted into liberal versus conservative debate. Parties should put aside ideological fixations and debate what's best for India's sovereignty, peace in Jammu and Kashmir, jobs for Kashmiri youth and justice for Kashmiri Pandits" Deora tweeted.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Deepender Hooda tweeted, saying Article 370 had lost relevance in the 21st Century and it should be abolished.

"It is my opinion that Article 370 has no relevance in the 21st century and it should be revoked. It is also in the interest of the country's unity and people of Jammu and Kashmir that are an integral part of the party. But it is the responsibility of the current government to executive this in the environment of peace and belief," Hooda tweeted.

Another Congress leader and party MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar, Aditi Singh tweeted in favour of the abolition Article 370.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are yet to break their silence on the matter.

The Centre revoked Article 370 and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.

Although it has been passed by the Rajya Sabha and will be taken in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, few leaders believe that if Congress supports the bill, questions will be asked as to why anything was not done during their rule.

(With inputs from ANI)

