Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron Patients Are Being Treated Using Paracetamol And Multivitamin: Delhi Doctors

A senior doctor at Delhi's LNJP said around 90 per cent of the Covid-19 Omicron patients are "asymptotic" and the rest showed mild symptoms like "sore throat, low-grade fever and body ache".

Omicron Patients Are Being Treated Using Paracetamol And Multivitamin: Delhi Doctors
LNJP Hospital doctors say that patients infected with Covid-19's Omicron variant are being treated only using Paracetamol and Multivitamins | PTI

Trending

Omicron Patients Are Being Treated Using Paracetamol And Multivitamin: Delhi Doctors
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T12:57:04+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 12:57 pm

Multi-vitamins and paracetamol were the only treatment provided to Omicron patients at Delhi's Lok Nayak hospital so far, doctors said on Friday.

The LNJP Hospital, which is the Delhi government's largest healthcare facility, has reported 40 cases of the new coronavirus variant of concern till now. Nineteen of these patients have already been discharged.

A senior doctor at the hospital said around 90 per cent of the patients are "asymptotic" and the rest showed mild symptoms like "sore throat, low-grade fever and body ache".

Related Stories

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Omicron Update India: 122 Cases Recorded In 24 Hours, Active Covid-19 Cases Decline

"The treatment included only multi-vitamins and paracetamol tablets. We didn't feel the need to give them any other medicine," he said.

The doctor said most of the patients are those who tested Covid-19 positive at the airport upon arrival from foreign countries. Most of them are fully vaccinated and "three-four have even taken booster shots", he added.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The patients included an MP of an African country, a member of a royal family from a north Indian state, and family members of bureaucrats, a source said.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has logged 67 Omicron cases so far, of which 23 have been discharged.

Besides the LNJP Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Max Hospital Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad have also set up facilities for treating and isolating suspected cases of Omicron following orders from the city government.

Genome sequencing of samples of all Covid-19-infected people in Delhi is being conducted since Wednesday (December 22) to ascertain if the new Omicron variant has spread in the community.

The Delhi government-run labs at the Lok Nayak hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences can sequence 100 samples each day. Two Centre-run labs in Delhi can sequence 200-300 samples a day, according to city Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Anticipating a surge in Covid cases due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government has made preparations to handle one lakh patients and conduct three lakh tests daily, and to ensure availability of enough manpower, medicines and oxygen.

Kejriwal stressed that the latest variant of the coronavirus spreads rapidly and claimed that it causes "very mild" infection, fewer hospitalisations and deaths.

Therefore, the government has been focusing on strengthening its home-isolation module, and directions have been issued to hire agencies for treating patients at their homes, he said.

Tags

PTI Delhi LNJP Hospital Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 omicron spread India COVID-19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH | Kapurthala Lynching: Gurudwara Caretaker Arrested After CM Channi Says 'No Sacrilege'

NEWSFLASH | Kapurthala Lynching: Gurudwara Caretaker Arrested After CM Channi Says 'No Sacrilege'

No Evidence Of Sacrilege in Kapurthala Incident: Punjab CM Channi

Omicron Update In India: 122 Cases Recorded In 24 Hours, Active Covid-19 Cases Decline

Elections And Omicron: How The Polls Are Scheduled In 2022

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Allahabad HC Urges Poll Body, PM Modi To Delay UP Elections, Ban Election Rallies Over Omicron

PM Narendra Modi Launches 27 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,095 Crore In Varanasi

Covid-19: PM Modi Holds Review Meeting, Omicron Spikes In Maharashtra | 7 Points

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH: Maharashtra Logs 23 New Cases Of Omicron Variant, Total Tally Reaches 88

NEWSFLASH: Maharashtra Logs 23 New Cases Of Omicron Variant, Total Tally Reaches 88

Omicron Cases Rising But What In The World Is 'Delmicron'? All You Need To Know

Omicron Cases Rising But What In The World Is 'Delmicron'? All You Need To Know

Covid-19: Mumbai Records 602 New Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

Covid-19: Mumbai Records 602 New Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

Ladakh Govt Suspends Winter Tourism, Chadar Trek, Snow Leopard Sightings Amid Covid Threat

Ladakh Govt Suspends Winter Tourism, Chadar Trek, Snow Leopard Sightings Amid Covid Threat

Read More from Outlook

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Chinki Sinha / In the killing fields of Nagaland, past and present provide a peek into the lives of long-suffering people who cling on to hope of better days

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Prime Minister Kapil Paaji Ka Jawab Nahin ...'

REPLUG | 'Prime Minister Kapil Paaji Ka Jawab Nahin ...'

Ajith Pillai / As 83 opens to the public on Friday, here's an imaginary and fun story of what 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Kapil Dev could have been apart from playing and talking cricket.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement